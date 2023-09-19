Left Menu

"Ensure separate quota for OBC, SC and ST women in the reservation": Mayawati on Women Reservation Bill

Amid the awaited Women Reservation bill to be introduced in the Parliament today, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has said that a separate quota for the women from OBC, SC and ST sections in the reservation should be ensured in the bill.

19-09-2023
BSP Chief Mayawati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the introduction of the much awaited Women Reservation bill in Parliament today, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has said that a separate quota for the women from OBC, SC and ST sections in the reservation should be ensured in the bill. Mayawati said "Along with BSP, most of the parties will give their vote in the favour of Women's Reservation Bill. We expect that after the discussion this bill will get passed this time as it was pending for a long. I said earlier on behalf of my party in the Parliament that women get 50% reservation instead of the proposed 33% in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, keeping in mind the population of women. I hope the Government will think about it. Also, a separate quota for the women from OBC, SC and ST sections should be ensured in the reservation for women or it will be unfair to them."

Union Cabinet on Monday cleared the Women's Reservation Bill, sources said on Monday. After the bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Monday it was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal on the second day of the special session in the new Parliament building.

Titled Nari Shakti Vandan Adhinyam the bill aims at 33% reservation in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. Earlier in his address to the Lok Sabha Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on MPs to come together and pass this bill unanimously.

"Discussion on Women's Reservation Bill happened for a long time. During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's regime Women's Reservation Bill was introduced several times but there was not enough majority to pass the Bill, and because of this this dream remained incomplete. Today, God has given me the opportunity to take this forward...Our government is bringing a new Bill today on Women's participation in both Houses" PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

