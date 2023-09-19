Left Menu

J-K LG inventing surveys to justify his 'unwillingness' to conduct assembly polls: Omar

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday accused Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of inventing surveys to justify his unwillingness to conduct assembly elections in the union territory and remain its uncrowned ruler. Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone also criticised the lieutenant governors remarks.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-09-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:39 IST
J-K LG inventing surveys to justify his 'unwillingness' to conduct assembly polls: Omar
National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday accused Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of ''inventing'' surveys to justify his ''unwillingness'' to conduct assembly elections in the union territory and remain its ''uncrowned ruler''. He was reacting to Sinha's reported remarks that if a survey was conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 per cent of people would vote in favour of the current system - Central rule. On X, the NC leader also took a dig at the BJP, saying, ''Perhaps this is the logic the BJP will start using to stop having elections nationwide - One Nation, No Election.'' ''Meet the new king of J&K who is so desperate to remain the uncrowned ruler that he now invents surveys to justify his unwillingness to conduct assembly elections. India is truly the 'mother of democracy' and we in J&K her orphan children,'' Abdullah posted on X. Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone also criticised the lieutenant governor's remarks. ''The best way of ascertaining what people want in modern day democracies is elections not opinion polls. We have a government at the Centre which was elected through elections not opinion polls. Same is the case in all the states,'' Lone said on X. On X, Shia leader Imran Reza Ansari said, ''I am really surprised with this secret survey 80 per cent endorsing the biggest backdoor appointment in J&K.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023