GFP welcomes women's reservation bill

The Goa Forward Party on Tuesday welcomed the women's reservation bill. The BJP-led Union government earlier in the day introduced a constitutional amendment bill reserving 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said in a statement that his party welcomes the bill and hopes that higher representation to women will lead to the legislators taking up core issues of women.

