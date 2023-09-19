Rajasthan Guv, CM condole death of veteran journalist Manoj Mathur

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of veteran journalist Manoj Mathur.

Mishra termed the journalist's death ''heartbreaking'' and prayed to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the ''great loss''.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, ''I pay tribute to senior journalist Manoj Mathur. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family.'' Raje, the former chief minister of Rajasthan, said Mathur's demise is a big loss for the world of journalism.

''The news of the demise of senior journalist Manoj Mathur was very hurtful. Apart from being a good journalist, he was also a good-hearted and honest person,'' Raje posted on X.

She prayed to God to give peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the family.

