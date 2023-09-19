"Conspiracy against Sanatan Sanskriti ongoing in Chhattisgarh": Assam CM Sarma, accuses Baghel for influx of Rohingyas

By Tanmay Sakalley Claiming that a conspiracy against Sanatan Sanakriti is ongoing in Chhattisgarh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the influx of Rohingya has started since Bhupesh Baghel has become the chief minister of the state.

"The influx of Rohingya started in Chhattisgarh, alleged Sarma, adding that once their influx starts it won't stop. He also accused the CM of being hand-in-gloves with those indulged in the conversion of tribal people," CM Sarma said. He further mentioned that since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi formed the INDIA alliance, the bloc has started creating an environment against Hindus.

He also attacked DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his comment against Sanatana. He also accused Congress of being indulged in religious conversion.

He also suggested that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel should take Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and said," If they visit the holy place I will believe that they are Hindus but they are not going to visit it." "Rahul Gandhi will never visit Ram Mandir because if he visits the mandir it will make him against the Babar," added Sarma.

"When we closed Madarsa in Assam, Congress workers started crying so I asked them will they send their children to Madarassa, CM further said. Sarma said that Chhattisgarh needs a change and "For that, we have to make BJP win."

"Chhattisgarh was formed by Atal Ji and the BJP government recreated Chhattisgarh but the state is currently known across the country not for its development instead CM Bhupesh Baghel made the introduction of Chhattisgarh as corruption," alleged the CM. He further asked why the Congress party sent Bhupesh Baghel to poll-bound states.

"Wherever elections took place in the country, Congress party sent Bhupesh Baghel there and he went to Assam as well, said Assam CM and other states, adding that when I asked my friends why the Congress party sent Bhupesh Baghel to poll going state, they said Baghel brings money," Assam CM said. "Entire Congress leaders in Assam told me that Bhupesh Baghel gave them money, alleged the CM. Instead of spending money in Assam and Himachal Pradesh, why CM Baghel did not spend the money on the development of the tribal population," he asked.

He also attacked Bhupesh Baghel for allegedly misleading people about the centre purchasing rice. The 2023 Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held later this year to elect all 90 members of the House. Congress managed to win 68 seats while BJP was able to ensure victory on 15 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections. (ANI)

