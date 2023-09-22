Biden appreciates UAW invitation, but White House won't say if he will join picket lines
Updated: 22-09-2023 23:33 IST
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden appreciates the invitation from the United Auto Workers to join striking workers on the picket lines, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday.
She declined to say whether the president will accept the invitation.
(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- Jarrett Renshaw
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- White House
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- Chizu Nomiyama
