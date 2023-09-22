Biden appreciates UAW invitation, but White House won't say if he will join picket lines

U.S. President Joe Biden appreciates the invitation from the United Auto Workers to join striking workers on the picket lines, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday.

She declined to say whether the president will accept the invitation.

