“Election results will be historic, all records till date will be broken”: BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia

National spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gaurav Bhatia has claimed that the election results of upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls will be historic and all the records till date will be broken. Bhatia made the remark while talking to the reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Saturday. He has also claimed that the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatras in the state have been historic.

"Whatever God has given to the person, they are doing the same. God has given us blessings so we are taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatra while has given 'Aakrosh' (anger) to the Congress, hence they are taking out Jan Aakrosh Yatra," Bhatia said. "The Jan Ashirwad Yatra being taken out in the state is getting immense support from the public. The Jan Ashirwad Yatras have been historic. Similarly, the election results will also be historic and all the records till date will be broken," the BJP leader added.

Notably, after BJP's 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' which started from September 3, the Congress party is also taking out 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' across the state from September 19 ahead of assembly polls in the state. The BJP took out a total of five yatras across the state which is going to conclude on September 25 in the state capital Bhopal. A 'Workers Mahakumbh' will also be on the occasion in which BJP workers across the state will participate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the program and address the party workers.

On the other hand, the Congress party is taking out a total of seven yatras consisting 11400 kilometres covering around all the assembly constituencies across the state. The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The last Assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020, after the then Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister. (ANI)

