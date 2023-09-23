Left Menu

BJP's second list of candidates for MP elections to be out soon, says Union minister Tomar

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has put Madhya Pradesh on the track of development, Tomar said.BJP cadres would take a vow to win the assembly elections at a party meet to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal on Monday, he added.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-09-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 19:21 IST
BJP's second list of candidates for MP elections to be out soon, says Union minister Tomar
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's second list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections will be released soon, Union minister Narendra Tomar said here on Saturday.

The ruling party had come out with its first list of 39 candidates on August 17.

Assembly elections are expected to be held by the year-end.

"Our (second) list would be out shortly,'' said Tomar, who is the convenor of the BJP's election management committee for Madhya Pradesh, when asked by reporters why the party was taking long to release it. The BJP has ''demonstrated guts'' by releasing the names of some of the candidates even before the elections were declared, he added. While discussions were on for the preparation of the second list, the party's `Jan Ashirwad Yatra' campaign began and there was also the special session of Parliament which kept its leaders busy, Tomar said. "But discussions are on and our list would be out shortly," he added. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has put Madhya Pradesh on the track of development, Tomar said.

BJP cadres would take a vow to win the assembly elections at a party meet to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal on Monday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023