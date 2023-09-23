BJP's second list of candidates for MP elections to be out soon, says Union minister Tomar

The Bharatiya Janata Party's second list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections will be released soon, Union minister Narendra Tomar said here on Saturday.

The ruling party had come out with its first list of 39 candidates on August 17.

Assembly elections are expected to be held by the year-end.

"Our (second) list would be out shortly,'' said Tomar, who is the convenor of the BJP's election management committee for Madhya Pradesh, when asked by reporters why the party was taking long to release it. The BJP has ''demonstrated guts'' by releasing the names of some of the candidates even before the elections were declared, he added. While discussions were on for the preparation of the second list, the party's `Jan Ashirwad Yatra' campaign began and there was also the special session of Parliament which kept its leaders busy, Tomar said. "But discussions are on and our list would be out shortly," he added. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has put Madhya Pradesh on the track of development, Tomar said.

BJP cadres would take a vow to win the assembly elections at a party meet to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal on Monday, he added.

