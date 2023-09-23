Left Menu

Gopal Chettri appointed president of Congress' Sikkim unit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2023 02:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 20:44 IST
Gopal Chettri appointed president of Congress' Sikkim unit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday appointed Gopal Chettri as the president of its Sikkim unit and constituted a six-member political affairs committee for the state.

''Congress President has appointed Shri Gopal Chettri as the President of Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect,'' an official statement from the party said.

Another statement said the Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee of the Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee.

The members of the committee are AICC in-charge for Sikkim Ajoy Kumar, Ranajit Mukherjee, Gopal Chettri, Snumit Targein, Karma Tashi Bhutia and Kamal Lepcha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023