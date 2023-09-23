Gopal Chettri appointed president of Congress' Sikkim unit

The Congress on Saturday appointed Gopal Chettri as the president of its Sikkim unit and constituted a six-member political affairs committee for the state.

''Congress President has appointed Shri Gopal Chettri as the President of Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect,'' an official statement from the party said.

Another statement said the Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee of the Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee.

The members of the committee are AICC in-charge for Sikkim Ajoy Kumar, Ranajit Mukherjee, Gopal Chettri, Snumit Targein, Karma Tashi Bhutia and Kamal Lepcha.

