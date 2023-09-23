Garden complex dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi inaugurated by Cong leaders in Jaipur

Inaugurating a 'vatika' dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi here, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said in today's era, ''when democracy is under attack'', such institutions act as a ray of hope to give a new direction to the country.

He inaugurated the 'Gandhi Vatika' in Jaipur's Central Park along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Kharge and Gandhi were in the city to address a Congress workers' conference. This initiative of spreading Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts among the people is commendable and other states should also follow this, Kharge said. ''In today's era, when democracy is under attack, such institutions act as a ray of hope to give a new direction to the country,'' he said.

Gehlot said that in the present circumstances, Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy is very important. The state government has taken an innovative initiative to introduce the new generation to the thoughts and values of Mahatma Gandhi through the 'Gandhi Vatika', he said.

The Congress leaders were addressing more than 200 Gandhians from across the country after the inauguration of 'Gandhi Vatika'. Rahul Gandhi said that from Mahatma Gandhi's life, today's young generation should learn how to face fear. When a person's needs are limited, his ego also disappears, he said.

No situation is permanent and facing it with courage definitely brings change, the Congress leader said. ''Today there is a need to follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters to build a glorious India,'' he said.

The theme of the 'Gandhi Vatika' -- built at a cost of Rs 85 crore -- was prepared under the guidance of a committee of Gandhian thinkers. It has a library, a seminar hall, a conference room, a cafeteria, an open theatre and a discussion room. Besides, 14,000 trees and plants have been planted in the garden. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Rajasthan assembly Speaker CP Joshi were among those present for the inauguration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)