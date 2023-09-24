Left Menu

BJP protests against Haryana Cong chief, demands apology for 'derogatory remarks' against PM Modi, Khattar

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 24-09-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 21:24 IST
BJP protests against Haryana Cong chief, demands apology for 'derogatory remarks' against PM Modi, Khattar
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP workers staged a demonstration at the Aggarwal Dharamshala Chowk here on Sunday over Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan's controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The BJP workers raised slogans against the Congress and Bhan during their demonstration and also burnt the Haryana Congress chief's effigy.

They hit out at Bhan for making such statements despite holding such a prominent position and demanded his apology on the matter.

''Congress state president Udai Bhan should apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as well as the entire country,'' said Gargi Kakkar, BJP district president, Gurugram.

Similar demonstrations are being held by the BJP workers against the Congress across the state, said a senior party leader.

Earlier, a video surfaced in which Bhan is purportedly making derogatory remarks against Modi and Khattar, without naming them.

BJP's attack on the Congress also come amid outrage over ruling party MP Ramesh Bidhuri's use of derogatory words against BSP MP Danish Ali, an issue around which opposition parties have rallied.

The Haryana Congress chief, however, said that he has not said anything wrong and added the BJP can approach the court in this regard.

''I would have apologised if I had said anything wrong. The BJP should keep its MPs and leaders under control. I have said similar things in 20-30 rallies before. If I have said anything wrong, they can go to the court,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023