"BJP won't be able to win more than 7 seats in Assam": AIUDF spokesperson on 2024 general elections

"BJP wouldn't able to win more than 7 seats in Assam in upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Jeherul Islam Badshah, spokesperson of AIUDF said.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 21:45 IST
"BJP won't be able to win more than 7 seats in Assam": AIUDF spokesperson on 2024 general elections
Spokesperson of AIUDF Jeherul Islam Badshah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Sunday claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be able to win more than 7 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats from Assam in the 2024 general elections. "BJP wouldn't able to win more than 7 seats in Assam in upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Jeherul Islam Badshah, spokesperson of AIUDF said.

The AIUDF leader also informed that his party will contest elections from three Lok Sabha seats this time including Nagaon, Dhubri and Karimganj. "Our party is now focusing on these three seats and we are very much hopeful that, we will able to win from all three seats. Earlier also, AIUDF won three Lok Sabha seats in Assam," Jeherul Islam Badshah said.

Talking about the INDIA bloc, the AIUDF leader said, "Our party chief Badruddin Ajmal already declared that, AIUDF will unconditionally support INDIA." "Our party is yet to be a part of INDIA. But, we are hopeful that, AIUDF will become the biggest party who will give maximum seats to INDIA from outside to form the next government at centre," the AIUDF leader added.

INDIA or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting in Mumbai on August 31-September 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

