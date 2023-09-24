Left Menu

AIADMK and BJP are pretending to be 'fighting,' are still on friendly terms, claims Stalin

PTI | Tiruppur | Updated: 24-09-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 21:47 IST
DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday sought to make light of the standoff between the AIADMK and BJP in the state, alleging they were pretending to be fighting with each other but were on good terms.

The Chief Minister was responding to the AIADMK recently calling off its alliance with the BJP, following differences over the saffron party state chief K Annamalai's alleged critical remarks against Dravidian stalwart, the late CN Annadurai.

Stalin also took a swipe at the ruling BJP at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a slew of issues, including the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon and the successful passage of the women's reservation bill in the Parliament, asking if the government really wanted to implement the quota it should have done it right away.

Addressing a booth level agents conference of the DMK here, he referred to the AIADMK-BJP ties.

''They are pretending to be fighting. Inside they are on friendly terms. Why this acting? By supporting the AIADMK, the BJP has to take responsibility for their corruption. By supporting the BJP, the AIADMK has to aid in its communalism.'' he said, indicating therefore such a stand by the two.

He asked what was the reason behind AIADMK chief K Palaniswami's recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, even as the two parties were sparring in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to an AIADMK delegation meeting BJP leaders in Delhi two days ago, he said the members of the group flew to the national capital from Kochi and not Chennai and asked ''what is the politics behind these mysterious meetings.'' He claimed the AIADMK's support to the Centre's proposed 'One Nation One poll' will backfire on Palaniswami and his party.

Training his guns against Modi, Stalin wondered if the PM had implemented any of the promises he had made earlier, like employment generation, retrieving black money stashed in foreign havens, among others.

The Chandrayaan success could not be attributed to the present government alone as the journey started in 2008, he said and credited ''the seeds sown since independence'' for such achievements.

''It is an achievement of our ISRO scientists who worked day and night. It has the contribution starting from Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru to Manmohan Singh,'' he added.

While the Centre has not implemented any of its assurances, his government has delivered most of its promises made ahead of the 2021 elections.

It included the Rs 1,000 per month rights assistance to women, breakfast scheme for school children, monthly assistance to women college students, jewel loan waiver among others, the CM pointed out.

He asked his partymen to highlight the achievements of his government and the failures of the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and ensure their defeat.

