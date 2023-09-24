Left Menu

"I'll contest from Arrah": Union Minister RK Singh

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the country, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Sunday asserted that he will contest elections from Bihar's Arrah adding that he is going to make his own decision, not someone else. 

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 22:07 IST
"I'll contest from Arrah": Union Minister RK Singh
Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the country, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Sunday asserted that he will contest elections from Bihar's Arrah adding that he is going to make his own decision, not someone else. "I will contest in the elections. How can someone else decide for me? I will make my own decision. It is being said that I am going to become the Governor but I will not become a Governor. I will contest from Arrah," RK Singh told ANI.

Union Minister Singh joined the Indian Police Service in 1974 and then the Indian Administrative Service in 1975. He was District Magistrate of East Champaran from 1981 to 1983 as well as District Magistrate of Patna from 1983 to 1985. Earlier in 2013, RK Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested the Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate from Arrah, beating his nearest rival, Sribhagwan Singh Kushwaha of RJD.

After joining the BJP he said, "BJP is the only party that does not compromise on national security unlike other parties." In 2019, Singh again contested from Arrah and retained his seat by defeating Raju Yadav of CPI (ML) Liberation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023