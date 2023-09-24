"I'll contest from Arrah": Union Minister RK Singh

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the country, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Sunday asserted that he will contest elections from Bihar's Arrah adding that he is going to make his own decision, not someone else. "I will contest in the elections. How can someone else decide for me? I will make my own decision. It is being said that I am going to become the Governor but I will not become a Governor. I will contest from Arrah," RK Singh told ANI.

Union Minister Singh joined the Indian Police Service in 1974 and then the Indian Administrative Service in 1975. He was District Magistrate of East Champaran from 1981 to 1983 as well as District Magistrate of Patna from 1983 to 1985. Earlier in 2013, RK Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested the Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate from Arrah, beating his nearest rival, Sribhagwan Singh Kushwaha of RJD.

After joining the BJP he said, "BJP is the only party that does not compromise on national security unlike other parties." In 2019, Singh again contested from Arrah and retained his seat by defeating Raju Yadav of CPI (ML) Liberation. (ANI)

