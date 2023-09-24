"Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for third time": Union Minister Nityanand Rai 

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become PM for the third time adding that his work is visible in the public domain. Speaking to ANI, Nityanand Rai said," The people of this country and Bihar are gearing up to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again. Wherever you go, the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visible. The public is not going to make anyone the Prime Minister except Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time."

He further stated that Prime Minister Modi has resolved to make India a country free of corruption. "It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make this country corruption and scam-free. RJD has a history of scams and corruption," he said.

On the Women Reservation Bill which was recently passed in the Parliament, he said," Today the women's reservation Bill has been brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that bill will greatly empower the women of India." The Parliament on Thursday passed a historic legislation to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Women's Reservation Bill unanimously on Thursday with 214 members voting in support and none against. The members welcomed the passing of the Bill with thumping of desks. BJP members raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted him after the legislation was passed. Lok Sabha passed the Bill on Wednesday in the Parliament's Special Session with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it.

Earlier Rajya Sabha passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it could not be taken up in the Lok Sabha. The new Women's Reservation Bill was passed during the Special Session of Parliament which began on Monday. The two Houses were later adjourned sine die. (ANI)

