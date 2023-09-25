Left Menu

PM Modi welcomed by BJP Mahila Morcha cadre at Jaipur rally venue

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan in the next few months.The womens reservation bill which seeks to reserve a third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women was passed by Parliament last week.Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi offered floral tributes to RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya at Dhankya village in Jaipur district.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-09-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 16:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by the BJP Mahila Morcha cadre at the venue of a BJP rally here on Monday, days after Parliament passed the women's reservation bill.

Modi reached the meeting venue in Dadiya village in Vatika on the outskirts of Jaipur from a nearby helipad in an open-top vehicle escorted by activists of the BJP's women wing who raised slogans in his support.

Modi also greeted people by waving at them.

The rally will mark the culmination of four 'Parivartan Yatras' that the BJP took out in the poll-bound state. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan in the next few months.

The women's reservation bill which seeks to reserve a third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women was passed by Parliament last week.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi offered floral tributes to RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya at Dhankya village in Jaipur district. Upadhyaya had spent his childhood days in Dhankya village, which is around 30 km from Jaipur.

