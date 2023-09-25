Left Menu

Egypt to hold presidential election Dec. 10-12

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:04 IST
Egypt will hold a presidential vote on Dec. 10-12, the elections authority said on Monday, with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi widely expected to win reelection despite an economic crisis including record inflation and chronic foreign currency shortages.

Sisi, 68, can stand for a third term due to constitutional amendments in 2019 that also extended the length of presidential terms to six years from four, opening the way for him to stay in office until at least 2030. Election results are expected to be announced on Dec. 23 and, in the event of a run off round, final results should be announced on Jan. 16 at the latest, the election authority said.

