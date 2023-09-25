Left Menu

BJP appoints state chiefs in Meghalaya, Puducherry, Nagaland

BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday appointed new presidents for the party's units in Meghalaya, Puducherry and Nagaland. 

25-09-2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday appointed new presidents for the party's units in Meghalaya, Puducherry and Nagaland. An official order on the new appointees by the BJP's national chief was issued by the party's national general secretary and headquarters in-charge, Arun Singh.

Benjamin Yepthomi has been appointed the party's president in Nagaland while Rikman Momin will take charge of BJP's Meghalaya unit. S Selvaganabathy was appointed the party's president in Puducherry.

Yepthomi served as the BJP's national vice president and was also the former state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) for two consecutive terms. He was also entrusted with various organisational responsibilities in the party and is seen as a hardworking 'karyakarta' (member).

Yepthomi was also actively involved in the BJP's election management in the 2018 and 2023 state assembly elections. He also campaigned for the party ahead of state polls in Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Mumbai. He was in charge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand rally at Dimapur ahead of the Nagaland assembly elections.

He also spearheaded the successful 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' of the party, which won him praise from the BJP's central leadership. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

