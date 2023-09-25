PM Modi pays tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his 107th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on the 107th birth anniversary of the saffron ideologue. PM Modi paid floral tributes to the saffron stalwart at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Memorial in Jaipur.

Earlier, on Monday, BJP national president JP Nadda, joined by other party leaders in paying floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in the national capital. At an event organised in Delhi, party members came together to honour the iconic figure, who played a pivotal role in shaping the BJP's ideology.

Addressing the event to commemorate the birth anniversary of the saffron ideologue, Nadda underlined the enduring appeal and legacy of his ideas and how they continue to influence and impact the party's policies and governance even to this day. A prominent leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay pioneered the monthly magazine 'Rashtra Dharma', a weekly 'Panchajanya' and the daily called 'Swadesh'.

He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's thoughts on integral humanism, social justice, and self-reliance continue to guide the BJP in its mission to serve the nation and its people.

His birth anniversary presented an opportunity for the BJP to reaffirm its dedication to his ideals and honour the memory of the visionary leader, who has left an indelible mark on Indian politics. (ANI)

