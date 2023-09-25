“Will remind people of need for honesty in politics”: PM Modi at unveiling of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's statue

Unveiling a 72-ft statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in the national capital on his 107th birth anniversary on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the figure carved from stone would remind people of the need to ensure "honesty" in politics. Addressing the party workers at a grand event to commemorate the saffron ideologue and the co-founder of the BJP's forerunner, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary, PM Modi said Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya always talked about people in the lowest rung of the society.

"In the last nine years, we have worked towards the upliftment of those in the lowest rung of the society. This statue will stand as a symbol of honesty in politics and will remind people of the need to ensure transparency and probity in public life," PM Modi said. He urged people to take some time out to visit the memorial of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Rajasthan.

"When BJP was in power in Rajasthan, we had built a memorial of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. I had the privilege to spend some time there today and would urge all of you to take some time out to visit the place," he told the members in the audience. The statue has been erected in a park opposite the BJP headquarters on Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi brought up the historic passage of the women's reservation Bill in Parliament, saying that there cannot be a democratic integration without the involvement of women in politics. "There cannot be democratic integration without the involvement of women in politics. The passage of the women's reservation Bill marks the victory of the BJP's ideology," PM Modi said.

Also invoking the success of the G20 summit and the country's lunar landing mission, Chandrayaan-3, PM Modi said, "Today, India is shedding its colonial legacy and changing its global image by showcasing its capabilities. After the success of Chandrayaan-3, leading nations across the globe lauded the country's strides in the field of science and marvelled at the ability of the common Indians. Also, the global praise that our country earned after the successful hosting of the G20 summit filled the hearts of all fellow citizens with pride. It has further enhanced the prestige of all fellow countrymen in the eyes of the world." "When a government sets big goals and takes everyone along in achieving them, the scale of the success is that much more. The success of the people makes us more proud than individual success," he added

A prominent leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay pioneered the monthly magazine 'Rashtra Dharma', a weekly 'Panchajanya' and the daily called 'Swadesh'. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's thoughts on integral humanism, social justice, and self-reliance continue to guide the BJP in its mission to serve the nation and its people. His birth anniversary presented an opportunity for the BJP to reaffirm its dedication to his ideals and honour the memory of the visionary leader, who has left an indelible mark on Indian politics. (ANI)

