Sevastopol governor announces air alert
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-09-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 23:43 IST
The Russian-installed governor of Crimea's Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev announced an air alert in the city on Monday evening.
Razvozhayev did not provide any details.
(Writing by Maxim Rodionov)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
