Pramod Tiwari questions PM Modi's 'guarantee' remarks in Jaipur rally

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that his guarantees have substance, and sought an answer on his promise of giving two crore jobs to youths, doubling farmers' income and raising the Minimum Support Price for crops.

Tiwari said if PM Modi's promises were guaranteed to be met, then the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project would have become a national project by now, black money would have been brought back and Rs 15 lakh deposited in the bank accounts of citizens. ''In 2018, he (PM Modi) had promised to give the national project status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) to quench the thirst of 13 districts. What has been done towards that end? Whether the promise turned into a guarantee?'' Tiwari asked at a press conference here.

He said the youths who were promised two crore jobs by the prime minister in run up to the 2014 polls, have now become fathers.

Highlighting the achievements of his government at a rally on Monday in Jaipur, , PM Modi had said, ''I do what I say. Therefore, my guarantee has substance. This is the track record of the last nine years.'' Tiwari said the women's reservation bill passed in Parliament recently is merely a deceit with women, OBCs and minorities as it will take another decade to implement it. ''They had introduced the women's reservation bill. I have never seen a bill that doesn't have the date of its implementation on it,'' Tiwari said. He also said the BJP is a sinking ship as most of its allies are gradually parting ways with it. ''I am saying it with full responsibility. The BJP is now a sinking ship and its allies have realised this. They are parting ways with it. The AIADMK has broken its ties with the BJP. After the elections are announced, more such allies will break their ties,'' he said. ''The allies do not have fear of Modi but they have fear of the ED, CBI, and I-T. These organisations are working like the frontal organisation of a party,'' he said. He praised the works and policies of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. He said all the past BJP governments collectively did not work as much as the Congress dispensation has done in the last five years. He said there is no anti-incumbency against the Congress government in Rajasthan and the party will emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections due later this yesr.

