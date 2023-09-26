BJP to very soon announce candidates for Rajasthan assembly polls: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister and BJP's Rajasthan election in-charge Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday that the party will soon announce its candidates for the state polls.

He, however, evaded a query on whether the BJP will deploy in Rajasthan its strategy of fielding Union ministers and MPs as candidates in Madhya Pradesh polls.

''When we hold a meeting about ticket distribution in Rajasthan, it will be discussed and the ticket will be announced very soon,'' he said.

He said that the BJP has given tickets in Madhya Pradesh to its leaders in that state but the Congress Party ''does not have a leader''.

''This is the problem of the Congress party,'' he said.

''We are going to win with a huge majority in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Rahul Gandhi himself has admitted that they are losing in Rajasthan,'' the BJP leader said.

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that as of now the Congress is certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, probably winning Telangana, and there is a 'very close' contest in Rajasthan that the party believes it will be able to win.

Joshi accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of tarnishing the reputation of the state and said he has no control over the administration.

Referring to the incident of rape and murder of a minor in Sikar and suicide by a girl in Hanumangarh, he said, ''The respect and reputation that Rajasthan has in the whole world, this reputation is getting spoiled. The chief minister is spoiling the reputation of Rajasthan.'' Joshi held a meeting of all the district presidents and district in-charges of the state along with state officials here on Tuesday.

