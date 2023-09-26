Left Menu

Parting ways with BJP is AIADMK’s internal affair, says DMK leader Duraimurugan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 19:21 IST
Parting ways with BJP is AIADMK’s internal affair, says DMK leader Duraimurugan
  • Country:
  • India

Whether to remain in the BJP alliance or not is purely an internal affair of the AIADMK and his party did not wish to interfere in it, DMK general secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister Duraimurugan said on Tuesday.

When media persons sought his comments on the recent political development in the state, especially the AIADMK, which walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Monday, he said, "we don't wish to interfere and express our views." The Dravidian major called off its ties with the BJP and announced that it will lead a separate alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

"It's the internal affair of the AIADMK. Whether to join an alliance or not is the party's stand. That party leaders realised this and took the stance. So, this is AIADMK's personal matter and we don't wish to interfere and express our views," the Minister said.

Asked if there would be realignment of political forces, he replied, "you can speculate." Following a high-level meeting chaired by the party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at party headquarters here on Monday, the AIADMK made official its decision to walk out of the saffron party's alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023