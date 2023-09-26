J-K Mehbooba, Omar, greet Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday extended birthday greetings to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and said his gracious and humble demeanour is ''terribly missed''.

''Birthday greetings to Manmohan Singh ji. May he be blessed with good health. His gracious & humble demeanour is terribly missed.. Notwithstanding the fact that he was PM he exuded such humility,'' Mufti, a former chief minister of J-K, said in a post on X. Congress leader Manmohan Singh, currently a member of the Rajya Sabha, turned 91 on Tuesday.

''In 2007 I remember ringing up PMO & being told Manmohan ji was chairing a meeting. I didn't expect him to even remember. Except that only a couple of hours later, he did return my call when I was out at a public rally,'' Mufti said in her post.

Another former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah also greeted Singh, and said every meeting with him was an occasion to learn.

''Wishing former PM Dr #ManmohanSinghJi a very happy 91st birthday. Every meeting with you sir, was an occasion to learn. You remained a great mentor & support to me personally & your contribution to J&K will be remembered for years to come. May you be blessed with a long life & good health,'' Abdullah wrote on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)