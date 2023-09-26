Administer oath to MLA in assembly: Speaker writes to West Bengal Guv

Left Menu

Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday said he has written to Governor CV Ananda Bose to administer the oath to newly-elected TMC MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy in the state assembly itself.Roy won the Dhupguri seat in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district in a by-election earlier this month.The governor recently wrote a letter to CM Mamata Banerjee, stating that he wants to preside over the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:09 IST
Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday said he has written to Governor CV Ananda Bose to administer the oath to newly-elected TMC MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy in the state assembly itself.

Roy won the Dhupguri seat in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district in a by-election earlier this month.

''The governor recently wrote a letter to CM Mamata Banerjee, stating that he wants to preside over the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan. The CM forwarded me the letter. So, I wrote to the governor, requesting him to conduct the oath-taking ceremony in the assembly itself,'' Banerjee told PTI.

The assembly has a rich history and the swearing-in ceremonies of MLAs usually take place in the House, he said.

''Now it is up to the governor to decide,'' he said.

In May last year, then governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had nominated deputy speaker Asish Banerjee to administer the oath to TMC MLA Babul Supriyo, instead of the speaker.

