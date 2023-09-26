Left Menu

Spain's Feijoo kicks off long-shot bid to form government

Feijoo's People's Party (PP) won the most seats in July's election but has so far failed to cobble together enough support for a parliamentary majority despite the backing of the hard right Vox party. With his chances of forming a government slim, Feijoo used the debate to attack acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of the Socialist party (PSOE), who has a more realistic chance but only by securing the support of the Catalan separatist party, Junts.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:18 IST
Spain's Feijoo kicks off long-shot bid to form government

Spain's right-wing opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo on Tuesday accused his rivals of undermining the country's democratic institutions as he launched a likely fruitless bid to form a government. Feijoo's People's Party (PP) won the most seats in July's election but has so far failed to cobble together enough support for a parliamentary majority despite the backing of the hard right Vox party.

With his chances of forming a government slim, Feijoo used the debate to attack acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of the Socialist party (PSOE), who has a more realistic chance but only by securing the support of the Catalan separatist party, Junts. In exchange for their votes, Junts seek a controversial amnesty for pro-independence leaders and activists involved in a 2017 attempt to separate Catalonia from Spain. Feijoo said he was offered the same terms by Junts but turned them down.

"I have the votes within my reach to become Prime Minister. But I do not accept paying the price they are asking me to pay," Feijoo told lawmakers. Debating began on Tuesday, with a vote requiring an absolute majority to come on Wednesday. Feijoo will get a second vote on Friday, which only requires a simple majority.

If, as expected, Feijoo fails, Sanchez will have two months from Wednesday to make his bid before parliament is dissolved and fresh elections are called. With the support of Vox (33 seats) and regional parties Union of the Navarran People (1 seat) and Canarian Coalition (1 seat), the People's Party could secure 172 votes, four short of a majority in the 350-seat chamber.

Other smaller parties have refused to lend their votes, saying they would not want to facilitate a coalition featuring a far right party. The PSOE can probably count on 171 seats with the support of the far-left Sumar party, the Catalan pro-independence party Esquerra, the Basque separatists EH Bildu, the Basque Nationalist Party and the Galician Nationalist Bloc.

Seven votes from the Junts would therefore be enough to secure a majority. In his speech, Feijoo outlined the policy proposals he would carry out as prime minister, including lowering taxes for entrepreneurs and low- and middle-income earners and devising a plan to capture foreign investment.

He will also propose the introduction of a bill to make "institutional disloyalty" a crime after Sanchez last year struck down a sedition law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023