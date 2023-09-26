BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

Former Union minister and BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday underwent an angioplasty procedure at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, said a doctor.

Hussain (54) underwent the medical procedure after he ''showed the evolvement of a heart attack'', said Dr Jalil Parkar, senior consultant, Lilavati Hospital.

Angioplasty is a procedure carried out by doctors to open narrowed or blocked blood vessels that supply blood to the heart.

The procedure was preceded by an angiography which showed a blockage on the right side of the BJP leader's heart, Dr Parkar said.

''Around 4.30 pm, Hussain complained of high blood pressure. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar called me for his hospitalisation to Lilavati where Hussain showed the evolvement of a heart attack. Cardiologist Suresh Vijan performed an angioplasty on him,'' said Dr Parkar.

There was no damage to his heart muscle, he added.

As Hussain stated that he was previously suffering from acidity, it was decided to first conduct an ECG and 2D echo test, according to the doctor.

''Dr Suresh Vijan was called for further check-up. Dr Vijan did an angiography which showed a blockage on the right side of the heart. Hence, it was immediately decided to perform an angioplasty on Hussain,'' Dr Parkar said.

