EC inks pact with poll authority of Seychelles

Seeking to enhance electoral collaboration, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has signed an agreement with his counterpart who heads the Electoral Commission of Seychelles.

The poll panel said on X on Tuesday that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) seeks to strengthen exchange of best practices in election management and training of officials.

Kumar signed the agreement with Danny Lucas, Chairperson, Electoral Commission of Seychelles at Victoria.

