EC inks pact with poll authority of Seychelles
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 22:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Seeking to enhance electoral collaboration, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has signed an agreement with his counterpart who heads the Electoral Commission of Seychelles.
The poll panel said on X on Tuesday that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) seeks to strengthen exchange of best practices in election management and training of officials.
Kumar signed the agreement with Danny Lucas, Chairperson, Electoral Commission of Seychelles at Victoria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumar
- Danny Lucas
- Seychelles
- Victoria
- Rajiv Kumar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"BJP, JD(S) doing politics...": Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar on Cauvery water-sharing issue
Kashmir's 'Shravan Kumar' leaves wife to take care of his ailing mother
K'taka not in a position to release Cauvery water to TN now, says Dy CM Shivakumar
Karnataka not in a position to release Cauvery water to TN, says Deputy CM Shivakumar
Gujarat HC issues notice to state govt on ex-DGP Sreekumar's discharge plea in fabrication of evidence case