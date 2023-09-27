"Dengue in state, CM in Spain": Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's takes on CM Mamata Banerjee

Amid the rising Dengue cases in West Bengal, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Wednesday took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her Spain visit stating that the government is showing cleverness. "We know that in the months of August and September, the Dengue rises. But here, there are no proper healthcare facilities. There is a situation of terror in the state. The doctors are being directed not to mention 'Dengue' as the cause of death as it might hamper the government's image. The government is showing cleverness", Chowdhary said while speaking to reporters in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

Attacking the West Bengal CM over her Spain visit amid rising Dengue cases, he added, "One district after the other in the state (West Bengal) is getting affected by Dengue...The CM (Mamata Banerjee) goes abroad for a change of environment. We saw that she stayed in a hotel charging a tariff of Rs three lakhs per day in Spain. While there are no industries or businesses in the state, there is no shortage of funds for the CM and her family members...Now she is experiencing pain in the leg. I pray she gets better soon and gears up to tell another lie". The statement from the Congress leader puts a question mark on the 'unity' vow of the INDIA bloc, which is an alliance of 28 political parties formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 general assembly polls.

Earlier, there was a war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress party over the seat-sharing issue in the national capital during the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Meanwhile, following the outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease, Officer on Special Duty of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Dr Debasish Biswas, while speaking to ANI, informed about the measure taken by the government to exclude the possibilities of vector pro creation in inaccessible areas.

"There are some areas where our spray workers cannot reach... There are inaccessible areas. Suppose those areas are littered with garbage and rainwater pockets... The entire environment has become conducive to the procreation of the dengue-spreading mosquito Aedes aegypti. Just to ensure 'Aedes aegypti' does not breed in those areas, we have started a drone, and we have fitted one container filled with emulsifiable concentrate. So just to exclude the possibilities of vector procreation in inaccessible areas, we have undertaken this measure," he said. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary also spoke on the upcoming state assembly polls.

"The state assembly poll results will turn out to be 'good news' for the Congress party. We are on the verge of victory in four states namely Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is shattered, Rajasthan where Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) had to hold rallies himself as they know that the Congress would come to power, Chhattisgarh where there is no chance for the BJP and Telangana where there is a bottleneck competition between the two parties (BJP and Congress)", Chowdhary said. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram are scheduled to go to the polls later this year. ANI)

