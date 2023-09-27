Tarikh pe Tarikh: Congress leader Ashok Chavan takes dig at Shinde govt over quota and other issues
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday targeted the Eknath Shinde government over issues ranging from the demand of the Maratha and Dhangar communities for quotas and the proceedings on the disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.
"Tarikh pe Tarikh but there is no justice,'' the former chief minister posted on X quoting the famous dialogue from Sunny Deol-starrer Damini.
He said be it the proceedings on disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs pending before the assembly Speaker, or the reservation for Marathas or the Dhangar community, and many such issues, the only reply is "Tarikh pe Tarik".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhangar
- Congress
- Ashok Chavan
- Tarikh
- Sunny Deol
- Tarik
- Shiv Sena
- Damini
- Marathas
- Maratha
ALSO READ
"No one in this country is anti-Hindu...," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra assembly speaker begins hearing disqualification pleas of rival Shiv Sena factions
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray to visit Aurangabad and Nashik to interact with farmers
Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut seek discharge in defamation case filed by Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader
Sunny Deol gave This acting advice to son Rajveer Deol