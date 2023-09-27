People of Rajasthan will form Congress govt again: Party leader Madhusudan Mistry
- Country:
- India
The Congress's senior election observer for Rajasthan Madhusudan Mistry on Wednesday said the people of the state will again form a government led by his party.
He also said the enthusiasm among the party workers ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls is visible.
''There is a lot of enthusiasm among all the workers and I believe that the people of Rajasthan will form a Congress government again,'' Mistry told reporters here.
He claimed that the government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is not facing any anti-incumbency.
On a question on ticket distribution, the Congress leader said it will be decided by the party's screening committee.
The Rajasthan Assembly polls are due by the year-end.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Eleven persons killed and 15 injured in a road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur: Police.
11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur: Police
11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur: Police.
11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur: Police
Rajasthan: 11 die as trailer hit bus on Jaipur-Agra Highway in Bharatpur