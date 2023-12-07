Biden and Israel's Netanyahu spoke by phone on Thursday-White House official
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a White House official said, as the two leaders continue to confer over the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. The official had no immediate details of the call. A statement was expected later. (Reporting By Steve Holland)
07-12-2023
