BJP raises in LS recovery of huge amount of cash from distillery company linked to Cong MP

Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties, AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh had said in a post on X last week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 14:50 IST
BJP members in the Lok Sabha on Monday raked up the issue of recovery of a huge amount of cash from a distillery company linked to Congress' Jharkhand Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

Sanjay Seth, the BJP member from Ranchi, raised the issue during the Zero Hour, seeking a reply from the Congress.

Several other BJP MPs sitting next to him displayed newspapers with reports of the recovery of cash to drive home their point.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, urged members not to name the Rajya Sabha member and asked them to put down the newspapers.

Seth also read out a purported tweet of Sahu in which he had claimed that only the Congress can get rid of corruption.

The House witnessed a war of words between BJP and Congress members on the issue.

The Congress has already distanced itself from the issue.

''The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties,'' AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh had said in a post on X last week. The cash seizure in the Income Tax Department's searches against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited owned by the Congress MP's family has been calculated at Rs 351 crore and is the ''highest-ever'' haul in a single action by any probe agency in the country, official sources had said on Sunday.

