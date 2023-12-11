Left Menu

Italy, France, Germany call for ad hoc EU sanctions on Hamas

Italy, France and Germany called on the European Union to impose ad hoc sanctions against Hamas and its supporters, the foreign ministers of the three nations wrote in a joint letter to the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Updated: 11-12-2023 15:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 14:56 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  Italy
  • Italy

Italy, France and Germany called on the European Union to impose ad hoc sanctions against Hamas and its supporters, the foreign ministers of the three nations wrote in a joint letter to the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. "We express our full support for the ... proposal to create an ad hoc sanctions regime against Hamas and its supporters," said the letter seen by Reuters.

"The swift adoption of this sanctions regime will enable us to send a strong political message about the European Union's commitment against Hamas and our solidarity with Israel," the letter said.

