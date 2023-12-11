"Will take forward development works of PM Modi": Mohan Yadav after being selected as new CM of Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Mohan Yadav as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The leader from the Yadav OBC community who was elected MLA from Ujjain South, affirmed that his government will take forward the development works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, Yadav was elected as leader of the BJP's legislative party, 15 days after the party routed the Congress to win Madhya Pradesh. The outgoing Higher Education Minister thanked the BJP.

"It is only the BJP party that can give such a big responsibility to a small worker. I thank the state leadership and the central leadership... I will take forward the development works of PM Modi," Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Yadav said. He further said that the BJP party can only give such a big responsibility to a small worker like me.

"I thank PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and VD Sharma for giving me such a big responsibility. It is only the BJP party that can give such a big responsibility to a small worker like me. I will take forward the development journey of the state," he added. The BJP, in a bid to soothe ruffled feathers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, also named two deputy chief ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajesh Shukla.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated both the Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. "Hearty congratulations to friend @JagdishDevdaBJP ji on being nominated as Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the BJP Legislative Party meeting. I am confident that under the guidance of respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, your efficient policies and experience will play an important role in the progress and development of Madhya State," CM Chouhan posted on X.

"Friend @rshuklabjp ji, hearty congratulations to you on being nominated as the Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. I have full confidence that with your efficient work and positive thinking, the development of the state will gain more momentum and the public welfare work will continue," he added. Former CM congratulated former Union Minister Narendra Tomar saying that his skilled guidance and experience will definitely give more impetus to the development and public welfare works of the state.

"Hearty congratulations to fellow @nstomar ji on getting the important responsibility of the post of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker. Your skilled guidance and experience will definitely give more impetus to the development and public welfare works of the state. Hearty congratulations to you again," he added. Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma said that a good worker has been elected as the leader of the legislative party. "We were saying from day one that the central leadership - PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, would take the best decision for the state and today an ordinary, good worker has been elected as the leader of the legislative party," Sharma said.

He further said that in the meeting senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposed the name of Mohan Yadav as the new leader of the Madhya Pradesh legislative party. "In the meeting, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposed the name of Mohan Yadav as the new leader of the Madhya Pradesh legislative party. Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel and other senior leaders supported the proposal," he said.

He further congratulated the entire leadership and expressed gratitude for electing Mohan Yadav. "...I congratulate the entire leadership and express gratitude for electing such a worker (Mohan Yadav) who is committed to the ideology and dedicated his life to working for it with his hard work," he said

Moreover, BJP observer for Madhya Pradesh and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that Mohan Yadav will play a role in taking forward the development journey of Madhya Pradesh. Poonam Chand Yadav, father of Mohan Yadav after his son was elected as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh said that he never thought that his son would become the chief minister of the state.

"I never thought that my son would become the chief minister of the state but it is the blessings of Mata and Baba Mahakal," Poonam Chand Yadav said. On Mohan Yadav being announced as the new CM of Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari said that as a citizen, and as an Opposition leader, I congratulate him.

"As a citizen, as an Opposition leader I congratulate him. I hope that he implements the 'Modi ki guarantee' that they gave, after the first cabinet meeting...As a positive Opposition, we will cooperate with him so that the state prospers," Patwari said. Yadav became MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain Dakshin's seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat.

Earlier on July 2, 2020, he took the oath as cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 2020 to 2023 and previously from 2005 to 2018 and a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Madhya Pradesh from Budhni since 2006 and previously from 1990 to 1991. He is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Jagdisgh Devda was elected from Malhagarh by nearly 60,000 votes and Rajesh Shukla, who won the Rewa seat for a fifth time by around 21,000 votes. The MLA's third win came in the just concluded Madhya Pradesh polls. Mohan Yadav successfully defended his seat in the Ujjain South constituency, winning by a margin of 12,941 votes against Congress candidate Chetan Premnarayan Yadav.

Earlier in the day, BJP central observers Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr K Laxman and Asha Lakra of Madhya Pradesh held a legislative party meeting. Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. (ANI)

