Maharashtra: SIT formed to probe Thane run-over case

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the Thane incident, wherein an injured woman accused her boyfriend, who is a senior bureaucrat's son, for allegedly mowing her down with his car in Thane city, official said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 17:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the Thane incident, wherein an injured woman accused her boyfriend, who is a senior bureaucrat's son, for allegedly mowing her down with his car in Thane city, official said on Sunday. The incident took place early on Monday morning near a hotel in Thane and police have registered a case against the accused, Ashwajit Gaikwad.

"For a thorough investigation, an SIT has been formed under DCP Zone 5 Amar Singh Jadhav in the case in which Ashwajit Anil Gaikwad and others have been named as accused," Jai Jeet Singh, CP Thane said. "All aspects are being considered. Statements of witnesses are being recorded and forensic evidence is being collected," he added.

A 26-year-old woman was severely injured when her boyfriend, who is the son of a senior bureaucrat, allegedly tried to run her over with his car in Maharashtra's Thane district. The accused has been identified as Ashwajit Gaikwad.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said, "The incident took place around 4 a.m. on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Ashwajit Gaikwad." "An argument broke out between the victim, Ashwajeet Gaikwad and two other persons identified as Romil Patil and Sagar. The victim suffered injuries after the argument and was admitted to the hospital, where the police recorded her statement. According to that, further action has been taken and a case has been registered against three accused under relevant sections," said the official.

Victim Priya Singh described the harrowing ordeal of how an argument resulted in her grave injuries and said, "I had a four-and-a-half-year relationship with my boyfriend. We were completely in love with each other. I did not know earlier that he was married. Later, when I came to know, he told me that they (his wife and him) were not together anymore and that they had separated." "He said that he wanted to marry me. I had been staying with him for a long time. When I went to meet him that night, he was with his wife. I was in shock when I went to talk to him, after which he got aggressive and we had a fight," she added.

The victim shared details and said, "Three bones in my right leg are broken. It has been operated on. From my left shoulder to my hips, I've had deep injuries. I cannot move my body. Four days ago, I went to file an FIR--the day all this happened. But no action was taken. Today, when I posted on social media, the police supported me." 

