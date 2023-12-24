Jharkhand: Outfit takes out rally demanding 'delisting' of converted tribals from ST list

Thousands of tribals on Sunday took out a rally at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground to demand the 'delisting' of tribals who have converted to other religions such as Christianity and Islam from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Held under the banner of Janjati Suraksha Manch (JSM), an affiliate of RSS-backed Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra, the 'Ulgulan Adivasi Ulgulan Maha Rally' was organised a day before Christmas.

Clad in traditional attires and brandishing weapons such as bows, arrows, swords and sickles, tribals from different parts of the state took part in the rally.

Padma Vibhusan awardee and former Union minister Kariya Munda, BJP's Lok Sabha MP Sudarshan Bhagat and Rajya Sabha member Samir Oraon, JSM national convener Ganesh Ram Bhagat and many others were present at the rally.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of the event, Sudarshan Bhagat said, ''The main objective of the rally was to demand the delisting of tribals who have converted to other religions. They should be deprived of reservation benefits accorded to Scheduled Tribes. They have no right to take the benefits from those who are real tribals.'' Samir Oraon said tribals were given several benefits to empower them for development while protecting their culture, faith and tradition.

''It is unfortunate that some have abandoned their culture, faith and tradition and become Christians or Muslims. They will be merely 20 per cent of the population but are snatching 80 per cent of the benefits from the original tribals,'' he said.

Oraon said, ''Tribals are worshipers of nature. So, their benefits should not be given to those following other religions.

Kariya Munda said former MP the late Kartik Oraon had first raised the issue in Parliament.

Earlier, Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (JJM), a civil rights body, alleged that the rally was being organised a day before Christmas in a bid to spread communalism among the tribals in the name of religion.

On December 23, the JJM had shot off a letter to the chief secretary and Ranchi police administration for keeping a strict vigil and taking legal action if any hate speeches were made during the event.

JSM members, however, said they had selected December 24 for the rally as Birsa Munda had started Ulgulan (tumult) on this day in 1899.

Janjati Suraksha Manch said it has been holding such rallies to make people aware of the issue. The outfit had taken out a similar 'delisting rally' in Ranchi on November 27 last year.

