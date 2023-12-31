"BJP has destroyed country...": JDU leader Lalan Singh

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, on Sunday fired a fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government claiming that the latter has "destroyed" the country during the past 10 years. "Narendra Modi has been serving as the Prime Minister of the country for the past 10 years. He should give an account of what has been done to eradicate inflation and unemployment. Now, the Lok Sabha polls will be held in 2024. Tell me a single piece of work done by him," Singh said while addressing a public rally in Bihar's Munger.

"I serve the people, while he is engaged in "Netagiri". He has not given a single statement on inflation and unemployment. The BJP has destroyed the country," he added. Lalan Singh further said, "They have only worked to increase religious differences and instigate people. We are not the rebels of any religion but we do not endorse it. It is about one's faith."

Attacking the media, he stated, "Media means being 'unbiased'. But nowadays, the media is also being controlled by the central government. If they run a single piece of news against the government, their residences will be raided by CBI, and ED." Speaking on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Singh added, "If you bless us, the 'Mahagathbandhan' will win all the 40 seats in Bihar."

Meanwhile, the JD(U) on Friday saw a change at its helm as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unanimously re-elected as president of the party at a meeting of the party's national executive in Delhi. This came after Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, resigned from the post. It is not the first time Nitish Kumar has taken over as president of the party.

In 2016, he became party president after replacing Sharad Yadav. In 2013, he broke ranks with the NDA after a 17-year alliance following the announcement of Narendra Modi as BJP's prime ministerial candidate. Kumar, who harboured prime ministerial ambitions himself, took offence to BJP nominating Modi for the top post.

In 2017, Kumar forged a grand alliance with RJD and Congress and returned as chief minister in 2015. He walked out of the grand alliance in 2017, accusing the RJD of corruption and choking governance in the state. In 2022, Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP once again, alleging the BJP was conspiring against him and trying to influence JD-U MLAs to rebel against him. (ANI)

