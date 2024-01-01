"Wishing everyone a splendid 2024": PM Modi extends New Year wishes to people
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended New Year greetings and wished that 2024 would bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended New Year greetings on Monday and wished that 2024 would bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all. "Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all," PM Modi posted on X.
As the nation welcomed the year 2024 with various celebrations, some entered the new year with prayers and offerings at temples. Visuals from different places showed people across the nation thronging temples to offer prayers on the first day of the New Year.
Devotees at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi offered their prayers on the occasion as the temple held its first aarti of the year. Meanwhile, cities across the country welcomed the new year with lavish celebrations and joy. (ANI)
