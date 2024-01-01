Left Menu

TMC Foundation Day: Mamata tells party workers to resist evil forces

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-01-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 10:50 IST
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata tells party workers to resist evil forces
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated TMC workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day, emphasising a steadfast commitment to resist any evil force and persist in the ongoing struggle to safeguard the democratic rights of the people.

Speaking on the significance of TMC's formation on January 1, 1998, Banerjee highlighted the party's inception as a manifestation of conviction to honour the motherland, uphold state interests, and champion the protection of democratic rights for the masses.

''I humbly honour and respect the dedication and self-sacrifices of each worker and supporter of our party. Today, the TMC family is blessed with the love and affection of all,'' she said in a statement on X.

Banerjee pledged to persist in her fight for the country's common people.

''It is on the strength of your unflinching support that we shall continue to fight for everyone in this great democratic country. No surrender to any evil force. In defiance of all terror we will continue our lifelong struggles for the common people of our country,'' she wrote in a post on X.

Emerging from Congress in 1998, TMC rose to power after two unsuccessful attempts in 2001 and 2006 by defeating the Left Front regime in 2011, fueled by widespread public discontent against the communists.

Banerjee, a key figure in West Bengal politics, led TMC to a resounding victory in the 2021 assembly elections, securing her position as chief minister for the third consecutive term.

