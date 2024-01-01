DGP, IGP conference to be held in Rajasthan this week; PM Modi likely to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the 58th all-India annual conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police this week in Rajasthan's Jaipur to discuss a wide range of issues such as counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency and cyber security. Various other aspects of policing and national security, including strengthening borders, cybercrime, data governance, anti-terrorism challenges, prison reforms, Left-wing extremism or naxalism, and narcotics smuggling, are to be discussed in the conference, in which the Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of different States will present their views in the three-day event scheduled to be held between January 5-7 in different sessions based on separate topics.

Sources have told ANI that the conference is the culmination of "extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from district, State and national levels on identified themes." "Best practices from States and Union Territories (UTs) under each of the themes will be presented at the conference so that states can learn from each other," sources privy to the development said.

This would be the first major national conference being held in Jaipur after the formation of the new government in Rajasthan. The National Conference is learnt to be organized at Rajasthan International Center located at Jhalana in Jaipur, said the sources, citing the current schedule. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers of State for Home, National Security Advisor, Union Home Secretary, DGPs and IGPs of States and the UTs, and heads of the Central Police Organisations and Central Armed Police Forces will be present in the conference.

About 100 invitees, including DGPs of states and UTs and heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations, will attend the conference physically, while nearly 600 more officers of various levels are to attend the conference virtually from states and UTs. Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference. Unlike the symbolic presence of Prime Ministers earlier, PM Modi sits through all major sessions of the conference. The Prime Minister not only listens patiently to all the inputs but also encourages free and informal discussions so that new ideas can come up.

This provides a congenial atmosphere for the top police officials of the country to directly brief the Prime Minister on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country and give their open and frank recommendations. Further, guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, the conference has started discussions on futuristic themes in policing and security to ensure not only safety in the present but also to develop a capability to meet emerging issues and challenges.

Prime Minister has also encouraged the organisation of annual DGP conferences all across the country since 2014. The conference was organised at Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; and IISER, Pune in 2019; and at Police Headquarters, Lucknow in 2021; and Delhi in 2022 and 2023. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this conference was organised virtually in 2020.

While attending last year's conference, the Prime Minister suggested making the police forces more sensitive and training them in emerging technologies, emphasising the importance of the National Data Governance Framework for smoothing data exchange across agencies. Prime Minister then stressed the need to further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols while suggesting leveraging technological solutions like biometrics.

He then recommended repealing obsolete criminal laws and building standards for police organisations across states, and he suggested prison reforms to improve jail management. The Prime Minister also discussed strengthening border as well as coastal security by organising frequent visits of officials. The Prime Minister then also emphasised enhanced cooperation between state police and central agencies to leverage capabilities and share best practices, and suggested replicating the model of the conference at the state and district levels for discussing emerging challenges and evolving best practices among their teams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)