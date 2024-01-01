"Congress indulging in hate politics against those who fought for Ram Janmabhoomi": K'taka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka

R Ashoka, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday said that BJP will fight against the arrests of the workers of Hindu organisations being made under the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government. R Ashoka said that it is only the Congress who is fearing due to the inauguration of Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya.

"Congress has again started the politics of hate. In the past, Siddaramaiah's government had massacred activists of Hindu organizations. People are waiting for the historic moment regarding the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, only Congress is portraying it as fear," R Ashoka said. "Meanwhile, two people who took part in the Ram Janmabhoomi struggle from Hubli have been sent to jail in connection with a 30-year-old case. The government has taken such a step when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. I also participated in the struggle then, Will you arrest me too? Are you brave enough?," he added.

Demanding that the case against those activists should be withdrawn, R Ashoka said, "It is known that there is a discussion in the police department to bring out the old cases and make an arrest." He also mentioned that CM Siddaramaiah has no problem celebrating Tipu Jayanti across the state but has issues with the inauguration of Ram Temple.

"It is their quality to divide religion and caste for votes. They have this quality in their blood cell too," R Ashoka said. The leader of the Opposition also stated that there is growing disunity in the State Congress unit.

"Congress MLAs themselves have said that there is no development in the state. If the MLA goes to the constituency, the people are crying. Thus there has been disunity and division in the government. There may be a change of Chief Minister. DK Sivakumar himself has hinted at the change of CM. People can expect big changes after the Lok Sabha elections," he said. On Siddaramaiah appointing three advisors with cabinet rank status, Ashoka said," It is natural for those who speak against the government to get high posts soon. Ramesh Kumar also got the same post earlier."

R Ashoka expressed hope that Karnataka will move on the path of development in 2024. (ANI)

