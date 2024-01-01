Chad opposition leader Masra appointed PM of transitional govt

Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra was appointed as prime minister of the transitional government, the presidency said on Monday.

In late October, the transitional government agreed to allow Masra and all other people who fled the central African country to return. Masra left Chad after dozens were killed and hundreds injured as security forces cracked down on demonstrations in the capital N'Djamena on Oct. 20, 2022.

The government issued an international arrest warrant against him after he left.

