Left Menu

Goa govt announces single-window clearance for land allotment, construction of industries

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-01-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 16:59 IST
Goa govt announces single-window clearance for land allotment, construction of industries
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government on Tuesday amended its policies to simplify the processes for investors by providing single-window clearance for land allotment and construction to attract industries to the state. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a meeting with the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI), Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Goa State Industries Association (GSIA) and others.

State Industries minister Mauvin Godinho and Goa Industries Development Corporation (GIDC) chairman Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco were also present for the meeting.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Sawant said some policies have been amended to attract more investment in the industrial sector and enhance revenue and job opportunities.

The government has decided to simplify the processes for investors with single-window clearance for land allotment and construction of industries, he said.

Commercial plots will be made available to industries through a simplified auction route, he said. The state government will accord industry status to logistics warehouses and information technology (IT) companies, the chief minister said.

Transfer and sublease processes will also be liberalised as a part of the ''ease of business exit'' policy, Sawant said.

Incentives will be given to women entrepreneurs, intellectual property holders and startups, he said.

Sawant further said the state government will organise the Invest Goa 2024 Summit in Panaji on January 29.

GCCI president Srinivas Dempo congratulated the chief minister for showing visionary leadership by bringing unprecedented reforms.

The changes were decided through a marathon and participative approach, said Dempo, who is also part of the board of directors of the Goa Industries Development Corporation.

''I must thank the CM for giving industries an opportunity to play a real positive role in shaping these reforms. If the government has to perform, industries too have to perform,'' he said.

Goa needs more investments, jobs and revenue generation, he said. ''There are certain caveats in Goa. Large industries are not welcomed because of the state's unique topography,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024