K'taka BJP to stage demo protesting arrest of Hindu activist in 31-year-old Ayodhya case

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka on Tuesday announced a statewide protest on Wednesday against the recent arrest of a Hindu activist Srikant Pujari by the state police for alleged participation in an agitation in 1992 for the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Condemning the arrest, BJP state President B Y Vijayendra said it clearly showed the state government's intent behind reopening a 31-year-old case just days before the upcoming consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

''Tomorrow the BJP has arranged a massive protest across Karnataka. It is very unfortunate that when the entire country is celebrating the consecration of Lord Ram on January 22, the attitude of the present Congress government in Karnataka is anti-Hindu. They are repeatedly trying to hurt the sentiments of the Hindus in Karnataka,” Vijayendra told reporters here. He said the BJP will expose the Congress government before the people of Karnataka and the country.

Recalling Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's comments that a criminal remains a criminal until acquitted by the court, Vijayendra said, “What are your priorities, your motives and the occasion chosen to act against the Hindu activist? Did you need to reopen a 31-year-old case now?” Accusing the Congress government of ''daring'' to arrest a Hindu activist and Ram devotee, Vijayendra accused the Karnataka chief minister of trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

