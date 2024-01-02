Left Menu

Congress prospects bright in Jharkhand: Ghulam Ahmad Mir

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-01-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Newly appointed Jharkhand in-charge of Congress, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, on Tuesday asserted that the party's prospects in the state are bright.

Speaking to reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport, Mir said, ''This is my first visit to Jharkhand and my priority is to take feedback from party workers and interact with them, following which we will decide on the future course of action.'' The AICC general secretary is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, where he is scheduled to hold several rounds of meetings with top party leaders of the state, including district presidents and other leaders.

When asked whether he will meet Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Mir said he would first meet party workers and if required, would call on the CM.

''The prospects of the Congress in Jharkhand are very bright,'' he added.

Mir was given a warm welcome at the airport by Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur, state cabinet ministers Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay.

He will meet the party's district presidents and in-charges at Congress Bhavan on Tuesday evening, party spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said.

