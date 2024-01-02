Left Menu

DYFI to hold public meeting at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on Jan 7

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:34 IST
The DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M), on Tuesday said it will hold a public meeting at the Brigade Parade Ground here on January 7, following the culmination of its 50-day-long 'Insaf Yatra', traversing the length and breadth of West Bengal.

Seven rallies from different parts of the city will converge at the meeting ground in Maidan, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state secretary Minakshi Mukherjee said.

''We have taken to the streets demanding jobs, industries, social security for the aged among other issues in the 'Insaf Yatra' (rally for justice), which started from Cooch Behar on November 3,'' Mukherjee told reporters here.

The yatra concluded on December 22.

The DYFI leadership has claimed that migrant workers of Bengal will come from different states to participate in the public meeting.

Mukherjee also asserted that the DYFI will give a statement of accounts on the money collected from people for the rally.

''Corruption is prevalent in the whole state and across the country; it is our duty to make our political transparency clear to the people,'' she said.

