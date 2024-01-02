Congress has destroyed the North-East, divided the country: Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita

Amid the Congress party preparing itself for the Bharat Nyay Yatra, which will kick off on January 14 from Manipur's Imphal, Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bhabesh Kalita said that the Congress has destroyed the North-East and they are the ones who have divided the country. "Congress has indulged in a lot of corruption in the country; they have destroyed the North-East. Rahul Gandhi is organising a Yatra in the northeast, similar to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. But they are the ones who have divided India," Kalita told reporters on Tuesday.

The Assam BJP chief said that the people in the north-east will never trust the Congress as the region has progressed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The people in the north-east will never trust the Congress, they are not with them. The development that has happened in North-East is because of PM Modi," Kalita said.

Continuing with his praise for the Prime Minister, the BJP leader said that Narendra Modi has given the north-east a "new engine" and "new energy". "Assam has progressed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has got help and relief. Narendra Modi has given the north east a new engine and new energy," Kalita said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has called a meeting of its General Secretaries, State Incharges and state party presidents for the preparation of the Bharat Nyay Yatra' and the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Thursday. The meeting will also be attended by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders. According to party functionaries, the preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections will also be on the agenda of the meeting. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over the meeting.

'Bharat Nyay Yatra' will start on January 14 in Imphal, Manipur and is expected to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Yatra will cover 14 States and 85 districts. (ANI)

