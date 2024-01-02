Left Menu

Congress has destroyed the North-East, divided the country: Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita

"Congress has indulged in a lot of corruption in the country; they have destroyed the North-East. Rahul Gandhi is organising a Yatra in the northeast, similar to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. But they are the ones who have divided India," Bhabesh Kalita said.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 21:40 IST
Congress has destroyed the North-East, divided the country: Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita
Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the Congress party preparing itself for the Bharat Nyay Yatra, which will kick off on January 14 from Manipur's Imphal, Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bhabesh Kalita said that the Congress has destroyed the North-East and they are the ones who have divided the country. "Congress has indulged in a lot of corruption in the country; they have destroyed the North-East. Rahul Gandhi is organising a Yatra in the northeast, similar to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. But they are the ones who have divided India," Kalita told reporters on Tuesday.

The Assam BJP chief said that the people in the north-east will never trust the Congress as the region has progressed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The people in the north-east will never trust the Congress, they are not with them. The development that has happened in North-East is because of PM Modi," Kalita said.

Continuing with his praise for the Prime Minister, the BJP leader said that Narendra Modi has given the north-east a "new engine" and "new energy". "Assam has progressed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has got help and relief. Narendra Modi has given the north east a new engine and new energy," Kalita said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has called a meeting of its General Secretaries, State Incharges and state party presidents for the preparation of the Bharat Nyay Yatra' and the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Thursday. The meeting will also be attended by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders. According to party functionaries, the preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections will also be on the agenda of the meeting. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over the meeting.

'Bharat Nyay Yatra' will start on January 14 in Imphal, Manipur and is expected to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Yatra will cover 14 States and 85 districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024