BJP to run cleanliness campaign at religious places in Jaipur

The BJP will run an intensive cleanliness campaign on Wednesday at around 200 religious places in Jaipur city.

BJP president CP Joshi will run the campaign at Moti Dungri, deputy chief minister Diya Kumari at Murlipura Hanuman Temple, Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra at Gaushala, cabinet minister Rajyavardhan Rathore in Jhotwara and party's election management committee convener Narayan Panchariya at Govind Devji temple.

